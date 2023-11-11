Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, left, rushes against Nebraska's Mikai Gbayor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland football at Nebraska | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the college football game between Maryland and Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Maryland kicker Jack Howes (91) kicks the game winning filed goal out of the hold by Colton Spangler (99) as Nebraska's Tommi Hill (31) dives to block it during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland's Tai Felton, left, reaches for a pass over Nebraska's Tommi Hill during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Pass interference was called on the play. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland's Roman Hemby, left, rushes against Nebraska linebacker Javin Wright (33) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland's Jeshaun Jones (6) carries a pass reception against Nebraska's Omar Brown (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland athletic director Damon Evans, left, exits the field alongside head coach Michael Locksley following their 13-10 win over Nebraska in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland's Beau Brade (2) and Dante Trader Jr. (12) tackle Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims (7) just short of the goal line during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland's Kaden Prather (1) catches a pass against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson (21) rushes against Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland head coach Michael Locksley speaks to his team from the sideline before the final play against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) scrambles to set up a pass against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland's Kaden Prather (1) dives for a pass just out of reach against Nebraska during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland kicker Jack Howes, right, and Colton Spangler, second left, celebrate after Howes kicked the game winning field goal against Nebraska's Nick Henrich, left, and Elijah Jeudy during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Maryland defeated Nebraska 13-10. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland's Shaleak Knotts (4) catches a pass against Nebraska's Tommi Hill (31) and Omar Brown (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims (7) carries the ball against Maryland's Ja'Quan Sheppard (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

An American flag fills the field during the singing of the national anthem before Maryland and Nebraska play in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, left, rushes against Nebraska's Mikai Gbayor during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Maryland's Tarheeb Still (4) intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Malachi Coleman (15) alongside Maryland's Beau Brade (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule yells at an official arguing for pass interference following a Maryland interception during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

