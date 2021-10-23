xml:space="preserve">
Maryland vs. Minnesota football | PHOTOS

Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) carries the ball against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
(Stacy Bengs/AP)

Oct 23, 2021
Browse photos of the football game between Maryland and Minnesota on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) looks on during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Maryland running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) reacts in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Minnesota during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) carries the ball against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) hands the ball off to running back Challen Faamatau (29) during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Maryland running back Peny Boone (13) avoids a tackle by Minnesota defensive back Justus Harris (21) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) carries the ball against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) avoids a tackle by Minnesota defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Minnesota punter Mark Crawford (96) celebrates with teammates tight end Nick Kallerup (87) and offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz (60) after kicking a field goal against Maryland during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) is tackled by Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden (23) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Minnesota running back Bryce Williams (21) carries the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Minnesota defensive back Coney Durr (16) celebrates with teammates after stopping a Maryland play during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) carries the ball against Maryland defensive back Nick Cross (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Maryland defensive back Tarheeb Still (12) avoids a tackle by Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley (0 during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving (4) carries the ball after avoiding a tackle by Maryland defensive back Jordan Mosley (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
Minnesota running back Bryce Williams (21) celebrates with teammates Nathan Boe (66) and Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) after scoring a touchdown against Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs) (Stacy Bengs/AP)
