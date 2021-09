CHAMPAIGN, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 17: Josh McCray #0 of the Illinois Fighting Illini stiff arms Ruben Hyppolite II #11 of the Maryland Terrapins during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2021 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, CM - OUTS * NM, PH, VA if sourced by CT, LA or MoD ** (Justin Casterline / Getty Images)