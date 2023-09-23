Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to throw a pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to throw a pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

Maryland football vs. Michigan State, Sept. 23 | PHOTOS

Browse photos of the college football game between Maryland and host Michigan State on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Michigan.

Maryland Michigan St Football

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks to throw a pass against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

Maryland running back Colby McDonald (23) rushes against Michigan State defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Maryland running back Colby McDonald (23) rushes against Michigan State defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

Maryland coach Michael Locksley reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Maryland coach Michael Locksley reacts during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa scrambles against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa scrambles against Michigan State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State tight end Maliq Carr, right, catches a pass against Maryland defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) rushes against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5) rushes against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim hands off the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim hands off the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

