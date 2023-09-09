UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps run onto the field for the start of the game. September 9, 2023

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps run onto the field for the start of the game. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Maryland football vs. Charlotte | PHOTOS

Advertisement

Browse photos of Maryland football's home game against Charlotte at SECU Stadium in College Park on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

University of Charlotte at University of Maryland football

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps run onto the field for the start of the game. September 9, 2023

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps run onto the field for the start of the game. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

University of Charlotte at University of Maryland football

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps leave the field after practicing before the game start. September 9, 2023

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps leave the field after practicing before the game start. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football. Biff Poggi, head coach of UNC Charlotte. September 9, 2023

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football. Biff Poggi, head coach of UNC Charlotte. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

University of Charlotte at University of Maryland football

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football. Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi confers with players before the game. September 9, 2023

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football. Charlotte head coach Biff Poggi confers with players before the game. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

University of Charlotte at University of Maryland football

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps on the field in the first quarter. September 9, 2023

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps on the field in the first quarter. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

University of Charlotte at University of Maryland football

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps before the game start. September 9, 2023

UNC Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps before the game start. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement

University of Charlotte at University of Maryland football

University of Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps players run onto the field for practice before the game. September 9, 2023

University of Charlotte at University of Maryland football.. Terps players run onto the field for practice before the game. September 9, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement