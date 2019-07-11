Former Maryland goalkeeper Zack Steffen loaned from Manchester City to Fortuna Duesseldorf

The 24-year-old Steffen has become the No. 1 goalkeeper on the United States national team. He left Maryland to begin his professional career with Freiburg but was limited to appearances with its reserve team in the fourth tier during 2015 and 2016. He signed with Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in July 2016, spent the rest of the year with the United Soccer League’s Pittsburgh Riverhounds and then became Columbus’ starting goalkeeper in 2017.