University of Maryland’s XFINITY Center to operate as advanced polling location in November election

The University of Maryland’s XFINITY Center has been selected as an advanced polling center for the November general election, the athletic department announced Tuesday.
The basketball arena is one of 11 advanced polling locations in Prince George’s County that can be used to cast ballots from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The Maryland State Board of Elections on Aug. 28 approved using the arena as a polling location.
“This may be the most significant competition ever to play out in our arena,” Maryland President Darryll J. Pines said in a news release. “Making it more convenient for voters and increasing turnout contributes to the cornerstone of our democracy. I’m extremely proud that our student-athletes took the lead in making this happen.”
Across the country and amid health concerns about voting during the coronavirus pandemic, sports teams are registering their arenas to be used as polling locations. Baltimore City election officials are finalizing a deal to use Oriole Park at Camden Yards as a voting center for the November election.
“We are honored to open the doors of XFINITY Center to the general public as an advanced polling location for the upcoming presidential election,” athletic director Damon Evans said. “This was one of the primary goals of our ‘VoTerp Initiative,’ and I am extremely proud of the committee members who brought this idea to life. Voting is fundamental to our human rights as American citizens and Maryland Athletics is humbled to play a role in the process.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this report.