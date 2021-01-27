Maryland announces partnership with Jordan McNair Foundation as $3.5 million settlement to family is approved

“This partnership will not only continue Jordan’s legacy, but will create a lasting impact on the health and safety of all current and future student-athletes here at Maryland and across the world,” said Maryland head coach Mike Locksley, who was hired in 2018 after D.J. Durkin was fired and maintains a close relationship with the McNair family. “I want to personally thank Jordan’s parents, Marty and Tonya, for their selfless leadership in partnering with the University of Maryland to create something tangible that will educate and positively impact so many. Jordan will always be a part of our Maryland Football family.”