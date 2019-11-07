In 2014, Maryland and Under Armour agreed to a 10-year contract that guaranteed nearly $33 million in rights fees and athletic apparel to the school. Maryland stood to benefit from Under Armour rights fees ranging from $1.6 million in the first year to $1.8 million in the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2024. The contract also said that the school would receive $1.3 million to $1.8 million in Under Armour products — from polo shirts and T-shirts for coaches and staff to specialty gear.