Takeaways: Maryland men’s basketball enjoys home cooking in 92-68 win over offensive-minded UMBC

Maryland's Jordan Geronimo, right, fights for the loose ball against UMBC's Ace Valentine, left, in the second half of men's basketball. Maryland defeated UMBC 92-68 at Xfinity Center. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s 57-point outburst in the first half of Tuesday night’s 92-68 victory over UMBC — a total that matched a 57-point eruption in the first 20 minutes against Longwood on Jan. 19, 2010 — would not have been possible without a certain freshman.

Small forward Jamie Kaiser Jr. swiped the ball from freshman guard Franck Emmou just two seconds before halftime, dribbled over the midcourt line, and launched a Hail Mary that splashed down just before the horn sounded. The unexpected 3-pointer delighted many of the announced 13,146 in attendance at Xfinity Center in College Park — and his own teammates.

“It looked good ever since it left his hands,” fifth-year senior point guard Jahmir Young said of Kaiser, who despite the successful 3-pointer continues to struggle from that range at a 16.7% clip (3 of 18). “He got a steal with a couple seconds left, took one dribble, and then just heaved it up from halfcourt. It looked good from the bench. I was on the bench at the time. But that was good for our team going into the locker room and keeping our momentum going.”

Here are some other observations from Tuesday night’s game.

Maryland used its defense and rebounding to jump-start its offense

Through four games, coach Kevin Willard had used three starting lineups. Against the Retrievers, he went back to the first five of Young, freshman shooting guard DeShawn Harris-Smith, fifth-year senior small forward Donta Scott, senior small forward Jordan Geronimo and junior power forward Julian Reese.

Geronimo had been coming off the bench in losses to UAB and No. 21 Villanova as Willard tried to spark a flailing offense. But he recognized that Geronimo’s presence was needed on the floor.

“The biggest thing for me is, Jordan defensively really helps that group,” he said. “With Jamie and DeShawn out there, offensively we’re probably better. Defensively, we become a real liability. So since we’re struggling so bad offensively, I just wanted to go with a group that I knew and had a lot of confidence in defensively. And Jordan really does help us in so many different ways. It kind of frees up Donta. He protects Jahmir. He’s a guy that fits well in the fact that I have a lot of confidence in him defensively.”

Maryland’s Julian Reese (10) is fouled by UMBC’s Marlon Short (4) in the first half Tuesday night. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The strategy worked. In the first half, the Terps (2-3) made eight steals, induced UMBC into 16 turnovers, and scored 17 points off of those giveaways. The effort contributed to them outscoring the Retrievers, 26-10, in the paint, which helped the team convert 48.7% of its shots (19 of 39).

Maryland also did a better job of crashing the boards in that opening frame. It had 28 rebounds — which matched its entire total in Friday’s loss to Villanova — to UMBC’s 20.

The Terps did benefit from the Retrievers’ 6-foot-9, 220-pound graduate student power forward Khydarius Smith picking up three fouls in the first half, forcing coach Jim Ferry to employ a smaller lineup. But Reese, a Baltimore resident and St. Frances graduate who racked up 15 points and 13 rebounds, said the team’s energy on the glass was welcomed.

“I felt like that was the emphasis coming into the game before they got into foul trouble, but I guess the foul trouble kind of helped,” he said. “We were able to take advantage of that, and we were able to dominate the boards like we did.”

Maryland was happy to be home

Tuesday night’s game was the Terps’ first back at Xfinity Center since the season-opening 68-53 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 7, and the change of scenery was a significant assist, according to Young, who had game-highs in points (20) and steals (four).

“It’s big for our rhythm, our routine,” he said after Maryland ended a three-game losing streak. “Just getting back in front of our fans was great. We’ve been on the road, and obviously, it was a tough start. But being able to come back and get our swag back was important for us. And getting a lot of guys in the rotation tonight was good just for us to get our rhythm so the new guys can get used to playing as well. I feel like it was good for us. It’s a momentum-builder.”

Maryland's Jordan Geronimo, right, battles UMBC's Ace Valentine for the loose ball in the second half Tuesday night. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Sure, playing at home is nice, but teams that believe they can contend for championships of any variety can also hold their own on the road. The Terps clearly did not do that in losses to Davidson, UAB and Villanova, and until they can develop a thicker skin and pull out some wins away from the friendly confines of Xfinity Center, the jury will still be out on the team’s potential.

But Willard pointed out that last year’s team played its first three games and four of its first six at home, which he said set up that squad for future success.

“It’s why we got off to such a great start last year,” he said. “We had four home games where I was able to work through a whole lot of issues with the team. [Wednesday], we get to watch film for an hour, and we get to practice. I can show all the young guys and new guys what they’re doing wrong. When you play three games in six days, you don’t have that opportunity. You just don’t. So I think the guys were excited about coming home and playing at home. There’s something to be said about getting into a rhythm at home. I thought it really helped us.”

As frustrating as the game might have been, UMBC isn’t planning to change

Through their first five games, the Retrievers tried to blitz opponents off the floor, attacking defenses with a flurry of 3-point shots and drives to the rim. And for the most part, that tactic worked as they scored at least 84 points four times and won three.

Then UMBC ran into a bigger, more athletic crew in Maryland and was held to its second-lowest output of the season. It was a sobering outing from a team that had scored a season-high 94 points in a 15-point victory over Loyola Maryland on Sunday.

UMBC coach Jim Ferry, right, talks with Marcus Banks Jr. in the first half Tuesday night against Maryland. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

As noted, turnovers and a generous interior defense contributed to the Retrievers’ setback to the Terps. But Ferry said he has no qualms about the style of play he wants the team to play and isn’t backing down from that approach.

“In this instance, it’s better that we play through it because I don’t want to all of a sudden change what we’re doing right now,” he said. “We just implemented a foundation from the summer. No, do a better job of taking care of the basketball. Play at the same pace. Play with better poise in the halfcourt. I thought that’s where we lost it, not playing with poise. I thought a lot of this was educational for our guys.”

There’s some merit to Ferry’s position. Changing the style would almost require a tweak in character, and UMBC isn’t built to slow the tempo and pound the ball inside for short buckets or crash the glass. And the team’s reputation had preceded itself as Young described the Retrievers as “one of the fastest teams in the country” on at least two occasions.

Ferry said he is eager to see how UMBC bounces back from the loss for Saturday’s road game against William & Mary.

“Basketball-wise, it’s been up and down,” he said. “We’ve been dynamic at times, and we’re playing with the best pace in the country and scoring the ball like crazy. And then we have a day like today where we can’t pass and catch. So we’re going to do a lot of film work and spend a lot of time together over the next couple days and just work on getting better.”

