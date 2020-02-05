Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome enters transfer portal

Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday.
Pigrome appeared in 11 of 12 games last season and started three in place of an injured Josh Jackson, becoming the first Maryland quarterback to start a game in four different seasons. He completed 58.5% of his passes for 719 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native started the final two games of the 2018 season after Kasim Hill suffered a torn ACL, and was a successful 2-point conversion pass away from lifting the Terps to an overtime victory over No. 6 Ohio State. Hill has since transferred to Tennessee. As a sophomore in 2017, Pigrome started the season-opening victory at No. 23 Texas before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in the second half. As a freshman, he played in 11 games, making one start, and finished with 322 passing yards, 254 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.
The NCAA transfer portal was introduced in the fall of 2018 to allow players to make it known of their intention to transfer and for college coaches to see which players might be available to sign national letters of intent.
The departure of Pigrome leaves Maryland with three scholarship quarterbacks: Jackson, a graduate student; sophomore Tyler DeSue; and redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre. Max Bortenschlager, who made nine starts during his career at Maryland, announced in January that he planned to pursue a graduate transfer.
The Terps have not signed a quarterback in their 2020 recruiting class, which ranks No. 31 overall and No. 6 in the Big Ten, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. Locksley said during the early signing period that the Terps hoped to add a quarterback either through the transfer portal or as a graduate transfer. The Terps tried to land graduate transfer D’Eriq King, the former Houston star who ended up with Miami.
Pigrome is at least the seventh Terps player to transfer this offseason, joining highly-touted twin brothers Breyon and Brandon Gaddy, freshman safety Treron Collins, a former three-star prospect from Fairburn, Georgia, who played in three games; junior backup kicker Paul Inzerillo, who made two of three extra-point attempts in blowout wins over Howard and Syracuse early in the season; sophomore wide receiver Jayden Comma, a former three-star recruit who caught one pass for 22 yards in a loss at Purdue; junior tight end Robert Schwob (Broadneck); and tight end Tyler Devera.
Jackson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, won the starting job last spring over Pigrome and completed 47.3% of his passes for 1,274 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. LeGendre, a four-star recruit from New Orleans, appeared in three games, preserving his redshirt, completing just one of three passes while rushing for 104 yards on 13 carries. He suffered a shoulder injury in a 54-7 loss to Nebraska.
Baltimore Sun reporter Don Markus contributed to this article.