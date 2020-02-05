Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome enters transfer portal

The Birmingham, Alabama, native started the final two games of the 2018 season after Kasim Hill suffered a torn ACL, and was a successful 2-point conversion pass away from lifting the Terps to an overtime victory over No. 6 Ohio State. Hill has since transferred to Tennessee. As a sophomore in 2017, Pigrome started the season-opening victory at No. 23 Texas before suffering a season-ending torn ACL in the second half. As a freshman, he played in 11 games, making one start, and finished with 322 passing yards, 254 rushing yards and six total touchdowns.