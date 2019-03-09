Graduate transfer tight end Mabry commits to Maryland

After improving Maryland’s 2019 recruiting class from 87th in the country to 49th with a strong showing on the second National Signing Day, coach Michael Locksley knew he had to add graduate transfers for the Terps to have any chance of being competitive in the fall.

An effective recruiter of high school talent during his coaching career, Locksley has been able to attract grad transfers to Maryland the past few weeks. They likely took notice of his success as offensive coordinator at Alabama.

After getting a commitment from Virginia Tech quarterback Josh Jackson last month, the Terps received another from a player who could become one of Jackson’s favorite targets. Tight end Tyler Mabry reportedly picked Maryland over Alabama as the destination for his final college football season.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Mabry, who played his first three years at Buffalo and was a first-team all-Mid American Conference selection last season, announced on Twitter Friday he was going to transfer to Maryland after graduating this spring.

Mabry caught 27 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulls last season and has 60 catches for 547 yards and three touchdowns in his career.

Buffalo finished 30th in the country in total offense (5,803 yards) and ran the ball (2,556) nearly as effectively as the 10-4 Bulls threw it (2,881 yards). Mabry was considered a big part of that success.

The addition of Mabry gives the Terps two play-making tight ends. He joins Chigoziem Okonkwo, who as a freshman caught six passes for 69 yards and a touchdown while rushing three times for 72 yards and three touchdowns.

Maryland also signed two 3-star tight ends in the 2019 class, Tyler Devera of Oradell, N.J. and Malik Jackson of Meade High.

The Terps are now ranked No. 46 in the country in recruiting, according to 24/7Sports.

