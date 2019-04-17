Freshman Trace Ramsey plans to leave Maryland men's basketball; Terps' 2019-20 Big Ten opponents announced

Freshman Trace Ramsey, who played in five games and a total of 10 minutes last season for the Maryland men’s basketball team, plans to transfer.

Ramsey, a 6-foot-7, 200-pound wing from Valparaiso, Ind., announced on social media Wednesday that he had put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve had this past year at Maryland,” Ramsey wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates for making my first season in college basketball a positive experience.

“In discussions with my family and Coach Turgeon, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my education and playing career at another institution. I appreciate all the support from the Maryland community and look forward to this next step in my journey.”

The departure of Ramsey, whose only point came on a free throw in a 104-67 win over Marshall in late November, leaves the Terps with two available scholarships.

Ramsey had been recruited by several mid-majors in the Midwest, including hometown Valparaiso as well as 2018 Final Four team Loyola of Chicago, before signing with Maryland last summer.

2019-20 Big Ten opponents

The Big Ten announced opponents for the 2019-20 basketball season Wednesday in a schedule that will feature 20 conference games for the second straight year.

Maryland's schedule will feature home and away games against Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State and Rutgers.

The Terps will play Michigan, Nebraska and Purdue only at home. Maryland will play Minnesota, Penn State and Wisconsin only on the road.

Maryland's full conference schedule, along with start times and television broadcast information, will be released at a later date.

