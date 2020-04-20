Terps’ Joshua Tomaic enters transfer portal, open to return to Maryland

Maryland men’s basketball Monday announced forward Joshua Tomaic has entered the transfer portal further diminishing the Terps’ frontcourt depth as the team continues to scour its options with three open scholarships.
“I can’t say enough about my experience at Maryland and with coach [Mark] Turgeon and my teammates,” Tomaic said in a press release. “I have grown so much over the last four years both on and off the court. By entering the transfer portal, I am seeing if there are opportunities for an increased role elsewhere for my final year of eligibility. I am still open to completing my collegiate career at Maryland, as well.”
Tomaic, a redshirt junior, appeared in 16 games as a reserve this past season, averaging a little over four minutes per game. His playing time has decreased each year since coming to College Park in 2017 as a recruit from the Canarias Basketball Academy in Spain.
“Josh has given our program everything we have asked for over the last four years,” Turgeon said. “He has been a terrific teammate and mentor in our locker room. I understand and support his desire to seek more playing time and other opportunities. The door remains open at Maryland should he decide to return.”
Tomaic’s departure would leave Maryland with only Donta Scott and Chol Marial as bonafide frontcourt options for next season, though Marial was brought along slowly and played sparingly in his freshman year as he recovered from surgery to both shins.
Maryland’s roster has undergone a massive transformation since the college basketball season was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic. Senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. has no remaining eligibility and forward Jalen Smith announced he would forego his remaining eligibility to declare for the NBA draft.
Forward Ricky Lindo Jr. announced his intentions to transfer and soon after committed to George Washington.
Maryland last week officially announced the commitment of former Boston College forward Jairus Hamilton, who is pursuing a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately.
The team also announced the commitment of guard Aquan Smart, who along with Marcus Dockery will join the team as incoming freshmen.