Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball 55-50 loss to Penn State

From missing another capable ballhandler to a missed opportunity against a rare unranked opponent, here are three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 55-50 loss at Penn State on Friday night.
Maryland’s turnover troubles highlighted its issues without a traditional point guard.
While much attention has been placed on Maryland’s lack of size in the frontcourt, the loss of point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. may be understated with three-quarters of the regular season played.
Cowan started every game of his four-year career in College Park and paired with guard Eric Ayala for two seasons to give the Terps two capable ballhandlers on the court.
With Cowan graduated, the bulk of the point guard duties have fallen on the shoulders of Ayala, but coach Mark Turgeon has worked to shift that burden off the three-year starter, mixing in four-guard lineups that have also placed the ball in the hands of players such as senior Darryl Morsell (Mount Saint Joseph), junior Aaron Wiggins and sophomore Hakim Hart.
Wiggins and Hart have been able to handle the responsibilities in short stints but both players are better suited to work off-ball and aren’t consistent threats to get in the lane and break down defenses. Ayala’s superb play has at times masked the Terps’ shortcomings in the backcourt but Penn State’s tight defense prevented Maryland from even getting into sets often Friday night as it turned the ball over 16 times, tying a season-high.
Freshman guard Aquan Smart played seven minutes, his most extensive playing time in two weeks. But outside of him, the team doesn’t seem to have much else to turn to; Turgeon said in early January that freshman Marcus Dockery wouldn’t be playing point guard.
Maryland couldn’t take advantage of a favorable matchup inside.
After facing a gauntlet of 7-footers and other high-profile big men in the Big Ten Conference, for one game the Terps could at least look forward to playing a team that mirrored them.
At 6-foot-9 and not a threat to stretch the floor, Penn State forward John Harrar seemed to be a good matchup for forward Galin Smith. But the senior transfer struggled early, the culprit in three of Maryland’s first five turnovers. Smith played just eight minutes, leaving forwards Donta Scott and Jairus Hamilton as Maryland’s sole bigs for the majority of the night.
Harrar made the most of his advantage when Smith left, with nine of his 12 rebounds coming in the second half, giving the Nittany Lions new life with every possession despite shooting just 31% from the field, their second-worst shooting performance of the season. Penn State recorded nine offensive rebounds in the second half, turning it into 11 second-chance points.
While it doesn’t change the arc of its season, Maryland’s loss at Penn State was a missed opportunity.
A win against sub-. 500 Penn State wouldn’t have secured Maryland’s spot in the NCAA tournament. And the defeat, the Terps’ fifth straight at Bryce Jordan Center, doesn’t change their postseason outlook. But it does mark a missed opportunity for a team that has been shouldering a losing record (4-8) in conference play for the duration of the season.
A victory would have pushed Maryland closer to the middle of the pack in Big Ten standings and, more importantly, not have planted another seed of doubt in the mind of the selection committee. With a loss to No. 7 Ohio State at Xfinity Center on Monday night, the Terps would fall to 10-10 overall with six games remaining and risk plummeting even further down the conference standings.
The Terps’ ability to grind out quality wins against ranked opponents has been admirable but will be all for nothing if they can’t win games such as this over the final month of the regular season.
