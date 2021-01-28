Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 61-55 loss to No. 14 Wisconsin

After giving up 38 paint points, the Badgers sought to limit how often the Terps got inside. Aside from a few early backdoor cuts, Wisconsin was successful. Maryland had just 20 paint points and attempted 30 3-pointers (with nine makes), its second-most this season. While some shot attempts were ill-advised, Maryland got several open looks within the flow of the offense but just couldn’t hit the outside shots. The Terps missed their first nine 3-point attempts before sophomore forward Donta Scott finally ended the drought.