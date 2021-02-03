Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 61-60 win over No. 24 Purdue

Maryland had lost all four of its home conference games before Tuesday but each one has come against a ranked opponent. One of the subplots of playing team sports during the coronavirus pandemic has been how home-field advantage has generally been a nonfactor. In the absence of fan attendance, bench energy has been a focal point for Maryland, and ever since Turgeon called out his team after their December loss to Rutgers, it has been much improved. But there’s no substitute for close to 20,000 raucous fans. Last week, Wisconsin coach Greg Ward said playing in an empty Xfinity Center had an eerie feel to it.