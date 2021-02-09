Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 73-65 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

Some of Maryland’s problems came from just missing wide-open shots, which has been a recurring theme all season. But the ball movement and penetration that got the Terps to the foul line in the first half was nonexistent after some unsuccessful drives to the lane. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon characterized the stretches as “just who we are,” but for as hard as his team can play defense, prolonged droughts on offense can’t be accepted if the team is going to improve.