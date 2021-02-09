Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 73-65 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

From continued offensive droughts to quickly fading NCAA tournament hopes, here are three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 73-65 to No. 4 Ohio State on Monday night.
For as improved as Maryland’s defense has been, it can’t accept the lengthy struggles on offense.
From the 6:25 mark of the first half to the 12:48 mark of the second, the only made field goal from Maryland came off a jumper by sophomore forward Donta Scott. Otherwise, the Terps saw a host of empty possessions over the course of 13 minutes of game action. During that time, a six-point lead vanished and a 12-point deficit emerged.
These types of offensive struggles have been frequent for a Maryland team that hasn’t scored over 70 points in a conference game since Dec. 31. The Terps’ defense has been much improved in recent games but players struggled in switching and transition against the Buckeyes, allowing 10 made 3-pointers, including eight in the first half. But Maryland still played well enough on that end at the beginning of the second half, holding Ohio State to 2-for-10 shooting from the field to begin the half.
Some of Maryland’s problems came from just missing wide-open shots, which has been a recurring theme all season. But the ball movement and penetration that got the Terps to the foul line in the first half was nonexistent after some unsuccessful drives to the lane. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon characterized the stretches as “just who we are,” but for as hard as his team can play defense, prolonged droughts on offense can’t be accepted if the team is going to improve.
After a frustrating night, Mark Turgeon opted to focus on the positive.
In Turgeon’s opening comments, about 30 minutes removed from a loss that dropped his team to 10-10 overall and 4-9 in the Big Ten Conference, he quickly took an optimistic outlook. He pointed to Maryland’s work inside, where it out-rebounded Ohio State, 34-32, and scored eight more points in the paint.
He highlighted improved free-throw shooting (16 for 18), which has been among the worst in the conference. And he spoke about the improved ball and body movement for at least the opening portion of the game.
Turgeon is right that there were a few bright spots despite the loss and something to build on, starting with a recommitment to getting into the lane. While the game quickly got out of hand in the second half, the Terps started like the team that has pulled off four ranked wins, including three on the road.
A run in the final month of the season is all but required to keep Maryland’s NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
With six scheduled games left in the regular season, Maryland sits at 11th in the Big Ten. Three of the final six come against teams sitting below the Terps in the conference standings (Nebraska, Michigan State and Northwestern).
Maryland finishes the regular season hosting Penn State and is hoping that a second game against Nebraska that was postponed is eventually rescheduled. So while the Terps have yet to win consecutive games in conference play, they have four, and possibly five, games against middling teams in the Big Ten. A string of wins, and maybe another upset against Minnesota on Sunday or No. 25 Rutgers, would put Maryland in decent position entering the Big Ten Tournament, where a quality showing is just about necessary for its postseason chances.
The window of opportunity is there, but any form of success has been hard for Maryland to sustain.
MINNESOTA@MARYLAND
Sunday, 7 p.m.
TV: BTN Radio: 105.7 FM