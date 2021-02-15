Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 72-59 win over Minnesota

From an emergence in the frontcourt to another key player’s defensive performance, here are three takeaways from the Maryland men’s basketball team’s 72-59 win over Minnesota on Sunday night.
Galin Smith had his best game as a Terp.
In one first-half sequence, Smith engulfed a driving layup attempt by Golden Gophers guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. Then the senior transfer from Alabama worked his way to the other end of the court, where he set a high ball screen for junior guard Eric Ayala, slipped his way into the paint and was rewarded with a pass that ended in a two-handed dunk.
It was that type of all-around night for Smith, who recorded 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting, his best scoring output in a month. He also added a career-high four assists and five rebounds as he came off the bench to help hold Gophers center Liam Robbins to a season-low two points.
After the game, Smith said that he was feeling confident in his role, which is to do whatever the team asks of him. And on most nights, the 6-foot-9 forward is solely asked to play tough defense as the tallest player in Maryland’s undersized lineups. But the Terps have sought Smith out more often in the post in recent games, and he has brought a steadiness to Maryland’s frontcourt.
“He gave us a low post presence, which we really don’t have. ... He keeps getting better, he keeps getting more comfortable and we keep getting more comfortable with him,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said.
Maryland’s offense finally caught up with its defense.
Maryland passed the ball around almost frantically, trying to salvage a possession in what dwindled to a six-point lead with about 2:30 left in the game.
The ball ended up in the hands of junior guard Aaron Wiggins, who hoisted — and sank — a deep 3-pointer with a Minnesota defender right in his face. It gave the Terps a 68-59 lead and was effectively the dagger in the eventual 13-point win.
While it wasn’t the perfect possession, it was one that Maryland will gratefully take after its struggles to shoot the ball in recent games. After making eight of 36 3-pointers in their past two outings, back-to-back losses to Ohio State and Penn State, the Terps shot 10-for-20 from deep and 52.9% from the field, their best shooting performance in Big Ten Conference play this season.
Part of it might be due to the favorable matchup against Minnesota, which for the second time this season had no answer for Maryland’s small-ball lineup and driving approach. But give the Terps credit for sticking to what worked in the first matchup and ultimately hitting key shots.
Darryl Morsell was at the center of another standout defensive outing.
Three weeks after he implored his teammates to keep Minnesota under 50 points, Morsell once against set the tone for Maryland on defense. As he has done this season, and throughout his career as a Terp, the Mount Saint Joseph graduate took the responsibility of guarding the opposing team’s best perimeter scorer.
After Gophers guard Marcus Carr scored a game-high 25 points in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 23, Morsell played a key role Sunday in holding the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer to nine points on 4-for-15 shooting from the field, his second-worst output this season.
“Darryl Morsell was most of it,” Turgeon said when asked how his team contained Carr. “Darryl really likes guarding him, takes on the challenge, uses his height against him.”'
While Morsell has improved his offensive skill set, developing a very reliable midrange jumper, he remains the linchpin of Maryland’s defense. And after four seasons, his work on that end might finally get rewarded in Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors. At least one teammate is already starting the campaign, with freshman guard Aquan Smart tweeting that Morsell is deserving of Defensive Player of the Year honors.
“Great scorers always get their shot going, they always get to their spots on the court. So, I just try to make it as tough as possible for him,” Morsell said. “My bigs helped me out on ball screens. We were flying around on defense. It wasn’t just me. It was a great team effort tonight to make it difficult for him, as well as their team.”
NEBRASKA@MARYLAND
Tuesday, 7 p.m.
TV: Big Ten Network
Radio: 105.7 FM, 1300 AM