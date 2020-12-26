Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 73-70 loss to Purdue

In Maryland’s three losses, all to the only Power Five teams it has faced to date, the Terps have produced their three worst shooting performances of the season. Turgeon has said he expected the team wouldn’t score as easily once it entered conference play but slow starts have also put the team in holes that it has not been able to dig out of. In losses to Purdue, Rutgers and Clemson, Maryland has faced deficits of 15, 14 and 25.