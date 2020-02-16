Three takeaways from No. 9 Maryland men’s basketball’s 67-60 win over Michigan State

When Michigan State forward Aaron Henry hit a jumper to give the Spartans a seven-point lead with a little over three minutes remaining, it looked like the Terps had finally met their match on the road. Maryland had found itself in this position before — down 14 at the half at Northwestern, down 14 in the first half at Illinois — but Saturday night felt different. The Terps had blown a 15-point first-half lead. The Breslin Center was rocking and the Spartans had all the momentum.