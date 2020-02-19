Jalen Smith continues to dominate and more takeaways from Maryland basketball’s win over Northwestern

“He’s actually doing better than I imagined this year,” Turgeon said. “And even two months ago, in December, I wasn’t sure we could get to this so fast. ... We’re really working on when big guys are running at him, him driving the ball and making plays for himself, for other people. We’re still evolving. We can still get a lot better before the year is over and [Smith] is working at it. He wants to be great.”