Three takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 63-49 win at No. 17 Minnestoa

The first half of the Terps’ 20-game conference schedule featured seven games against opponents who were ranked at the time of their meeting. The second half is a bit more forgiving, which just three games against teams currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll and a host of other winnable games against teams with sub-.500 records in conference play (The Big Ten has also yet to reschedule Maryland’s game against Nebraska that was postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Cornhuskers’ program).