Maryland football lands 2021 commitment from three-star tight end

The Maryland football program received a commitment for the Class of 2021 on Thursday afternoon in three-star tight end Leron Husbands.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound prospect from Archbishop Carroll in Washington announced his decision on Twitter.
Husbands is the 40th-ranked tight end in his class and the seventh-ranked player in D.C. for the Class of 2021, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He held offers from multiple schools, including Purdue, Indiana, West Virginia and Temple.
Husbands gives Maryland coach Mike Locksley nine commits from the Class of 2021. Maryland’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked ninth in the country and fourth in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa.