Nov. 14, 1999: “I’m tired of losing by three,” coach Brian Billick growls as the Ravens drop their fourth game by that margin, 6-3, to the first-place Jaguars in Jacksonville to go 3-6.
Nov. 10, 1984: Trailing 31-0 at halftime, Maryland stages a storied comeback to defeat No. 6 Miami (Fla.), the defending national champion, 42-40, in the Orange Bowl. Quarterback Frank Reich comes off the bench in the second half to pass for 260 yards and three touchdowns.
Nov. 12, 1980: Orioles right-hander Steve Stone wins the American League Cy Young Award. Stone, 33, won a club-record 25 games and is the fifth Baltimore pitcher to receive the award in the past eight years.
Nov. 14, 1970: Wes Unseld and Gus Johnson combine for 48 rebounds as the Bullets rip the Boston Celtics, 122-101, in an NBA game at the Civic Center.
Nov. 16, 1958: The Colts hand the Chicago Bears their first shutout in 12 years, 17-0, at Soldier Field. Baltimore recovers two fumbles and intercepts three passes — two by Ray Brown — en route to winning their first NFL championship.
Nov. 12, 1946: Mildred Burke, world women’s wrestling titlist, defeats Mexican champ Juanita Mendez with her patented move, “The Alligator Clutch,” in 20 minutes at the Coliseum.
Nov. 16, 1932: The Western Maryland (now McDaniel) soccer team deals Army its first loss of the season and its first home defeat in three years, 5-4, in heavy fog at West Point. J. Randle scores the game-winner with two minutes remaining.
Nov. 14, 1889: The Maryland football team falls, 12-6, to Baltimore Medical College at Union Park. Fullback E.J. “Ted” Henkel stars for the winners.
Birthday
Nov. 11, 1978: LaMont Jordan, who rushed for 4,147 yards and 36 touchdowns at Maryland (1997-2000) and played nine years in the NFL.