xml:space="preserve">
Ravens coach Brian Billick on the sideline with Jermaine Lewis in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 6-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1999 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
Ravens coach Brian Billick on the sideline with Jermaine Lewis in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 6-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1999 at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. (Kenneth K. Lam / The Baltimore Sun)

Nov. 14, 1999: “I’m tired of losing by three,” coach Brian Billick growls as the Ravens drop their fourth game by that margin, 6-3, to the first-place Jaguars in Jacksonville to go 3-6.

Nov. 10, 1984: Trailing 31-0 at halftime, Maryland stages a storied comeback to defeat No. 6 Miami (Fla.), the defending national champion, 42-40, in the Orange Bowl. Quarterback Frank Reich comes off the bench in the second half to pass for 260 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

Nov. 12, 1980: Orioles right-hander Steve Stone wins the American League Cy Young Award. Stone, 33, won a club-record 25 games and is the fifth Baltimore pitcher to receive the award in the past eight years.

Steve Stone is drenched with champagne by Orioles teammates Tippy Martinez, left, and Tim Stoddard after he defeated the Angels 5-2 to win his 20th game of the season on Aug. 19, 1980.
Steve Stone is drenched with champagne by Orioles teammates Tippy Martinez, left, and Tim Stoddard after he defeated the Angels 5-2 to win his 20th game of the season on Aug. 19, 1980. (UPI)

Nov. 14, 1970: Wes Unseld and Gus Johnson combine for 48 rebounds as the Bullets rip the Boston Celtics, 122-101, in an NBA game at the Civic Center.

Nov. 16, 1958: The Colts hand the Chicago Bears their first shutout in 12 years, 17-0, at Soldier Field. Baltimore recovers two fumbles and intercepts three passes — two by Ray Brown — en route to winning their first NFL championship.

Baltimore Sun Staff File Photo by George C. Cook. 12/19/58 Baltimore Colts' Ray Brown.
Baltimore Sun Staff File Photo by George C. Cook. 12/19/58 Baltimore Colts' Ray Brown. (George C. Cook / Baltimore Sun)

Nov. 12, 1946: Mildred Burke, world women’s wrestling titlist, defeats Mexican champ Juanita Mendez with her patented move, “The Alligator Clutch,” in 20 minutes at the Coliseum.

Nov. 16, 1932: The Western Maryland (now McDaniel) soccer team deals Army its first loss of the season and its first home defeat in three years, 5-4, in heavy fog at West Point. J. Randle scores the game-winner with two minutes remaining.

Nov. 14, 1889: The Maryland football team falls, 12-6, to Baltimore Medical College at Union Park. Fullback E.J. “Ted” Henkel stars for the winners.

Birthday

Nov. 11, 1978: LaMont Jordan, who rushed for 4,147 yards and 36 touchdowns at Maryland (1997-2000) and played nine years in the NFL.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement