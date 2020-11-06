Maryland women’s basketball hoping young players, transfers can fill some gaps for defending Big Ten champs

“You feel terrible for your seniors, their last run,” she said of the five-player class that included a trio of starters in guards Kaila Charles and Blair Watson and forward Stephanie Jones (Aberdeen). “When you see a team that has the chance to maybe make a Final Four run, we felt strong that we were going to be a No. 1 seed and had put ourselves in a great position for the NCAA tournament. So that was disappointing. But I’m a big believer that you can control what you can control, and when we spoke to the team, at least we got to have a great taste in our mouths walking off the court with confetti falling down on our faces with the Big Ten championship and then understanding that there were a lot bigger issues out there and understanding that through this pandemic, we had to be safe.”