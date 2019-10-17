Notes: Frese had said she was “in a win-win” situation prior to the start of the WNBA Finals, where six former Terps dotted the rosters of the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun. The Mystics’ series-clinching win in five games was probably disappointing for Sun forwards Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones, but thrilling for Mystics guards Kristi Toliver, Natasha Cloud (who transferred after her freshman year in 2010-11 to St. Joseph’s) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and forward Tianna Hawkins. “It was an incredible sense of pride for us,” Frese said. “So it was a proud day obviously for all of us and for our Terps in the Finals.” … Frese called sophomore forward Shakira Austin the team’s most improved player thus far as she is stronger and is finishing through contact. “When you’re looking at that freshman-to-sophomore jump and what that looks like oftentimes for players, it looks great for where she’s at,” Frese said of Austin, who set a program single-season record for blocks (89) and averaged 9.5 rebounds and 8.4 points. … Maryland’s 85-80 loss to UCLA in the NCAA tournament marked the first time the school had back-to-back second-round postseason exits since 2004 and 2005, but Frese denied any notion of a hangover. “I think they used it as great motivation in their offseason,” she said of her players. “So I think when you talk about our vets, they’re hungry, they’re motivated. They’ve spent a ton of time when you talk about their offseason. Their leadership has been tremendous. And they’re also going to have some great help, and they’re going to have some additions that quite honestly they needed and are going to be able to help them along.”