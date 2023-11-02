For Maryland women’s basketball, it’s all hands on deck to replace stars and make another deep NCAA Tournament run

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

For the upcoming 2023-24 women’s basketball season, no one at Maryland is wearing the Nos. 1, 10 or 12 jerseys worn a year ago by Diamond Miller, Abby Meyers or Elisa Pinzan, respectively.

Whether that’s a symbolic gesture remains to be seen. Trying to replace the numbers that trio produced is more concrete.

Last winter, Miller, Meyers and Pinzan combined to account for 46.5% of the Terps’ points, 51.6% of the blocks, 47.9% of the steals, 47.2% of the assists and 34.9% of the rebounds, and that squad went 28-7 before losing to overall No. 1 seed South Carolina in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Filling the void created by their departures figures to be a top priority for their former teammates.

“We have to pick up the slack,” graduate student shooting guard Lavender Briggs said after a recent preseason practice. “We know they took a lot of shots, they scored a lot, they brought a lot to the table. So [we need] people stepping up and filling in those roles and just coming together as a team collectively.”

Miller, an Associated Press second-team All-American and a two-time first-team All-Big Ten Conference selection, led Maryland last season in points (19.7), rebounds (6.4) and steals (2.1) per game. She was selected by the Minnesota Lynx with the second overall pick in April’s WNBA draft.

Meyers, an All-Big Ten second-team choice after being named the Ivy League Player of the Year at Princeton, averaged 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds and shot 39% from 3-point range. She was chosen by the Dallas Wings with the 11th overall pick.

That doesn’t mean that the Terps’ cupboard is bare. They return two starters in junior guard Shyanne Sellers, who amassed 13.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game en route to being tabbed as an All-Big Ten second-team honoree, and graduate student power forward Faith Masonius, who compiled 6.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.

From left, Maryland's Bri McDaniel, Shyanne Sellers, Brinae Alexander, Summer Bostock and Hawa Doumbouya practice on Oct. 3. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

The team can also rely on production off the bench. Graduate student shooting guard Brinae Alexander averaged 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds, Briggs added 7.2 points and 4.2 rebounds and sophomore shooting guard Bri McDaniel had 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds.

Maryland also successfully recruited former North Carolina State guard Jakia Brown-Turner, who is dealing with some knee soreness but compiled 10.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 124 games, of which she started all but one. That might explain why coach Brenda Frese said she will lean on a “committee” to replace Miller, Meyers and Pinzan.

“Right now, you’re looking at your experienced returners,” she said. “With your vets that played, they’ve got to do a little more. It’s great to see that Faith is scoring the basketball more than she was last year, but she’s healthy. Same thing with Lav. She’s healthy. When we get Jakia back in the fold, we know the scoring ability that she has. Having returning players score more for us in addition to Jakia is huge for us.”

The Terps also hope two power forwards, redshirt junior Allie Kubek and redshirt sophomore Emma Chardon, can bounce back from season-ending knee injuries. And a freshmen class headed by point guard Riley Nelson and 6-foot-7 center Hawa Doumbouya is already impressing teammates and coaches.

“I feel like the team has stepped up a lot,” McDaniel said.

“We understand losing our two main scorers. So we’ve got to come in and just play harder and make up for them.”

McDaniel is the lone sophomore on the roster after point guard Gia Cooke, small forward Mila Reynolds and shooting guard Ava Sciolla transferred to Houston, Purdue and Columbia, respectively. McDaniel, who laughed lightly when reminded she is the only holdover from that freshman class, said she has taken it upon herself to help ease the transition for her younger teammates.

“We want everybody to be up to speed by the time the first game comes,” she said. “As of right now, everybody’s learning everything at the same speed as the veterans. So I feel like we’re learning at the right pace.”

Frese said she won’t be uncomfortable employing the bench because of the amount of talent on the roster.

Maryland coach Brenda Frese speaks to reporters on Oct. 3. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

“When I look at all of our kids that have returned, they’ve all gotten better,” she said. “I think [Brinae] is in better shape this year. With Faith and Lav, they’re healthy. Emma and Allie, I haven’t even talked about them, but they’re really contributing. … So it’s going to provide a lot of depth, which is going to make it harder for us, which I like just in terms of those rotations and how deep we can go. It’s really going to allow us to have more depth this year.”

That learning curve might need to be accelerated when compared with the rest of the competition. Defending national champion LSU added a pair of high-profile transfers, Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith and DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, to a group headed by Randallstown native and former Terp Angel Reese, and UCLA brought in 6-7 center Lauren Betts from Stanford. Within the Big Ten, Ohio State welcomed Duke’s Celeste Taylor, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year, and national runner-up Iowa still boasts star shooting guard Caitlin Clark.

Still, Briggs stood behind her teammates.

“We have great players on our team,” she said. “We had good players last year who had to take a back seat to the other good players we had. So we’ll be able to see those players step up and take that role. We’ll just play and play hard and try to beat everybody that steps on the floor.”

Season opener

Harvard at Maryland

Monday, 7 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network