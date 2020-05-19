Terps women’s basketball team signs Taisiya ‘Tai’ Kozlova, Russian guard who played at prep academy in Florida

The Big Ten-champion Maryland women’s basketball team signed 6-foot-1 guard Taisiya “Tai” Kozlova on Monday, the program announced in a news release.
Kozlova, a native of Moscow, comes to the Terrapins by way of the Elevation Prep Academy in Sarasota, Florida. She is eligible immediately with four years of eligibility.
Kozlova, whose name is pronounced (ty-EE-see-ah koz-LOW-vah), averaged 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game in her first season in the United States this past year. She led the team in minutes played and points per game, starting every game, and had a 4.0 GPA.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tai into our Maryland family,” coach Brenda Frese said. “She fits us perfectly and will be eligible immediately. She is a dynamic guard with tremendous length that can really shoot the ball and defend. She has an extremely high motor and is so unselfish. All she wants to do is win.”
Kozlova joins two other commits for Maryland this spring in Chloe Bibby, a 6-1 forward-guard transfer from Mississippi State and Katie Benzan, a 5-6 guard graduate transfer from Harvard. They will come to College Park along with Angel Reese from St. Frances, the No. 2 overall recruit in the freshman class nationally.