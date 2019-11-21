Two University of Maryland national championship teams say they have been invited to celebrate their titles — along with teams from other schools — at the White House with President Donald Trump.
One of the Terps’ teams, men’s soccer, said it won’t attend Friday’s reception because of its travel schedule.
The soccer team had an NCAA tournament game scheduled for Thursday and, if it won, would be heading to Winston-Salem, N.C., for Sunday’s second round. While current team members won’t be attending, the school said three former players from last year’s title-winning team — defender Chase Gasper, forward Sebastian Elney and forward/midfielder DJ Reeves — planned to go.
Maryland’s women’s lacrosse team, which won its 14th national title last May, was also invited. A team spokesperson said all the players who were available and didn’t have conflicting academic responsibilities would be there.
Trump routinely invites NCAA championship teams — more than a dozen at a time — to White House receptions. Friday’s event is to feature a number of teams from around the country representing various sports.
Last season’s Clemson football team celebrated its championship with a fast food buffet with Trump.
While many invited college teams and players attend, some — such as the University of Virginia men’s basketball team last season and the South Carolina women’s basketball team in 2017 — have declined for various reasons.
Outside of the college ranks, some athletes — such as U.S. women’s national soccer team captain Megan Rapinoe and NBA star Stephen Curry — have been critical of the president’s statements or policies.
Spokespersons for the two invited Maryland teams said they knew of no Maryland players who had objected to attending on political grounds.