Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) battles for the ball against Wagner forward Jordan Hobson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in College Park, Md. (Nick Wass/AP)

No. 4 Maryland cruised past Wagner 119-56 in the season opener Tuesday, with the Terrapins falling two points shy of tying their all-time scoring record.

Kaila Charles had 18 points and Stephanie Jones had 17 for Maryland, while Shakira Austin and Ashley Owusu each added 16.

Maryland scored 121 points against Drexel on Dec. 1, 1992.

Wagner freshman Alex Cowan had 25 points and Emilija Krista Grava added 20.

The Terrapins ran off a pair of 17-0 runs in the first two quarters. They ended the first half scoring 13 consecutive points for a 68-17 lead.

The early tipoff produced a lively crowd with several thousand school children in attendance.

Next up

No. 8 South Carolina@No. 4 Maryland

Sunday, 3 p.m.

TV: ESPN

