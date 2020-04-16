Maryland women’s basketball’s Taylor Mikesell to enter transfer portal; Shakira Austin heading to Ole Miss

Maryland sophomore guard Taylor Mikesell, the 2018-19 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, announced Thursday that she will enter the transfer portal.
“First of all, I would like to say thank you to the University of Maryland for allowing me to fulfill my dream of playing D1 basketball. But, after much thought and consideration, I feel it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal and explore other options at this time,” Mikesell wrote in an Instagram post. “I would like to say thank you to my coaches, professors, and Terp Nation for supporting me every step of the way."
“Most of all I want to say thank you to my teammates for becoming my sisters for life. I love each and every one of you and I’m so thankful for everything you’ve done for me over the past two years. Please respect my privacy throughout this process, this is a very sensitive time.”
Mikesell, who set the program record for 3-pointers made by a freshman (95), averaged 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.8 minutes per game while shooting 42.5% from 3-point range this past season as the Terps won their fifth Big Ten title in six years and their first conference tournament championship in three years under Brenda Frese before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the NCAA tournament.
She is the third Terps player to transfer this offseason, following centers Olivia Owens and Shakira Austin.
Austin, a former five-star recruit, announced Wednesday that she will transfer to Ole Miss, which was winless in the Southeastern Conference this past season and has a 4-44 record in the league the past three seasons. The Rebels, however, recently hired former Maryland assistant coach Shay Robinson, who spent the past six seasons on Frese’s staff, to the same role. Austin, who will likely have to sit out a season, averaged 12.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while leading the team in blocked shots.
On Wednesday, Maryland announced the addition of transfers Katie Benzan, a 5-6 guard from Harvard, and Chloe Bibby, a 6-1 forward from Mississippi State.
Benzan, a three-time first-team All-Ivy League selection, averaged 13.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists with the Crimson and holds the league record with 287 made 3-pointers. Bibby averaged 9.1 points and 4.8 boards per game over the past two seasons.