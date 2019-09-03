No. 1 Maryland men’s soccer falls to No. 12 Virginia, 2-0, at Audi Field

Defending national champion and No. 1 ranked Maryland fell, 2-0, to No. 12 Virginia in men’s soccer on Monday night at Audi Field in Washington.
The Cavaliers’ victory ended a six-match winless streak against the Terps in a series that dates to 1941. Maryland leads the overall series 41-29-10 against its former Atlantic Coast Conference rival. It was the teams’ second meeting at Audi Field, home of Major League Soccer’s D.C. United, after a 0-0 draw last year in what has been dubbed the “Battle for the DMV”.
Virginia broke through in the 21st minute on the first goal of the season by Nathaniel Crofts. The junior capitalized on a long rebound of an initial shot by Daniel Steedman that was punched away by Maryland goalkeeper Niklas Neumann.
The Cavaliers added to their lead 1:15 later as Crofts slipped a pass to the corner of the 18-yard box, where sophomore Daryl Dike made a move to his right and sent a right-footed shot into the upper right corner for his first goal of the season.
Virginia finished the game with an 11-5 advantage in shots. Cavaliers goalkeeper Colin Shutler saved one of two shots on target in the first half. The other save was made by Andreas Ueland, who slid to knock away a Terps chance near the right post.
The defeat was Maryland’s first since falling, 2-1, against Michigan on Oct. 28, 2018, in the regular-season finale. The Terps won six of their next seven games en route to their third national title under coach Sasho Cirovski.