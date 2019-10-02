Maryland senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and sophomore forward Jalen Smith have been named preseason All-Big Ten, the league announced Wednesday.
Cowan, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, was one of three unanimous selections alongside Michigan State’s Cassius Winston and Ohio State’s Kaleb Wesson. Winston was named the preseason Big Ten Player of the Year.
Maryland and Michigan State were the only two programs in the conference with multiple selections.
Cowan is one of four players in Maryland history with more than 1,300 career points and 430 assists. He has led the Terps in points, assists and minutes each of the past two seasons.
Smith, a Mount Saint Joseph graduate and a member of the Big Ten All-Freshman team last season, posted five double-doubles in 2018-19, the third most for a freshman in program history. He averaged 11.7 points and 6.8 rebounds as a freshman before putting on 30 pounds this offseason in an effort to become more of a force inside.
The Terps first take the court for an exhibition game against Fayetteville State on Nov. 1, and play their regular-season opener Nov. 5 against Holy Cross at Xfinity Center.
Maryland went 23-11 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament last season, and lost only Bruno Fernando from that team’s rotation.
2019-20 Preseason All-Big Ten team
Ayo Dosunmu, sophomore guard, Illinois
Joe Wieskamp, sophomore guard, Iowa
Anthony Cowan Jr., senior guard, Maryland
Jalen Smith, sophomore forward, Maryland
Zavier Simpson, senior guard, Michigan
Xavier Tillman, junior forward, Michigan State
Cassius Winston, senior guard, Michigan State
Kaleb Wesson, junior forward, Ohio State
Lamar Stevens, senior forward, Penn State
Nojel Eastern, junior guard, Purdue