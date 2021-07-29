Maryland men’s basketball announces nonconference schedule; women’s team sets home-and-home with Baylor

A day after announcing they will play a multi-team event in the Bahamas in November, the Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams continued to fill out their 2021-22 nonconference schedules on Thursday.
The Terps men’s team will face Quinnipiac on Nov. 9, George Washington on Nov. 11, Vermont on Nov. 13, George Mason on Nov. 17, Hofstra on Nov. 19, Virginia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten challenge on Dec. 1, Florida at the Barclays Center in New York on Dec. 12, Loyola Maryland on Dec. 28, and Brown on Dec. 30. They will play Richmond Nov. 25 and either Louisville or Mississippi State Nov. 27 at the 2021 Baha Mar Hoops Event in the Bahamas.
Meanwhile, the Maryland women’s team announced a home-and-home series with Baylor, the 2019 NCAA champion which reached last year’s Elite Eight. The Terps will host the Bears on Nov. 21 while Maryland will travel to Waco, Texas, next season.
This article will be updated.