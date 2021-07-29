Maryland men’s basketball announces nonconference schedule; women’s team sets home-and-home with Baylor

The Terps men’s team will face Quinnipiac on Nov. 9, George Washington on Nov. 11, Vermont on Nov. 13, George Mason on Nov. 17, Hofstra on Nov. 19, Virginia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten challenge on Dec. 1, Florida at the Barclays Center in New York on Dec. 12, Loyola Maryland on Dec. 28, and Brown on Dec. 30. They will play Richmond Nov. 25 and either Louisville or Mississippi State Nov. 27 at the 2021 Baha Mar Hoops Event in the Bahamas.