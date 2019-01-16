Schmuck: Young Maryland men's hoops deserves to be ranked, but needs to maintain proper perspective

While the Maryland men’s basketball team was cooling down after Monday night’s victory over Wisconsin at Xfinity Center, coach Mark Turgeon wanted his players to get something into their heads.

The Terps had already muscled their way back into the national rankings having run their winning streak to five games last week, jumping all the way to 19th in the Associated Press Top 25 after not getting a single vote in the USA Today coaches poll the week before. The big move reflected not only Maryland’s strong recent performance, but a surprising amount of turnover in the AP poll.

Twelve of the teams ranked 11th through 25th lost at least once last week and several lost both of their games, which allowed Maryland to jump 13 places from the previous AP vote total that would have ranked them 32nd if the listings went down that far.

Maybe that’s why Turgeon wants to make sure his team stays focused on what it needs to do on the court rather than where it stands in the court of media opinion.

“I don’t think we should get caught up in, ‘we’re ranked and they’re not,’ and this or that,’’ Turgeon said after his team held off a tremendous second-half charge by a Wisconsin team that had ranked as high as No. 12 earlier this season before falling out of the rankings last week. “They’re a hell of a team.”

The Badgers didn’t look like that during the first half of what seemed to be shaping up to be a rare Big Ten blowout for the Terps, who had reversed a recent trend by coming out fast and taking an 18-point lead into intermission. But Wisconsin went on a tear from the 3-point line and climbed back to take a one-point lead before Anthony Cowan Jr.’s last-minute 3-pointer allowed Maryland to win for the sixth straight time.

Both Turgeon and Cowan conceded afterward that the Terps might have gotten a bit full of themselves when they extended their lead to 21 points early in the second half.

“Yeah, you could definitely say that,’’ Cowan said. “We definitely took our foot off the pedal a little bit and you can’t do that.”

Which is why they got a postgame reminder from their coach about the folly of getting caught up in a ranking system that is proving to not mean much at this point in the season.

“I just told our team after the game, ‘Just because there’s a number in front of our name now doesn’t mean that we just conquered everything,’ ” Turgeon said. “This is one heck of a league. It’s a great league.”

The Terps will be getting a better sense of that in a few days when they play the first of back-to-back road games at Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan State. The Buckeyes fell out of the rankings this week, but they were ranked 16th last week before losing to the Spartans at home and dropping back-to-back road games to Rutgers and Iowa.

Of course, Turgeon never fails to mention that his team is one of the youngest in Division I, which means there are going to be more growing pains as the Terps navigate a Big Ten in which nine of its 14 teams have shown up in the rankings this year and five are currently in the Top 25.

“There was a stretch out there [Monday night] for about four or five minutes in the first half when we had five freshmen on the floor,’’ Turgeon said. “We’re the fifth-youngest team in Division I basketball. This team’s doing amazing things. It’s not getting any easier. We’re on the road against Ohio State and Michigan State the next two games. It is what it is. It’s the best league in the country. Just to get another [win] is terrific for us.

“I want our guys to know that — that they’re doing some amazing things and it’s not going to be easy and to stay confident. That was my message.”

Can’t argue with any of that, or the notion that at this point in the college basketball season, the national rankings are for entertainment purposes only.

CAPTION University of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media after Tuesday’s 82-67 road win at University of Minnesota. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) University of Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media after Tuesday’s 82-67 road win at University of Minnesota. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media Saturday after his team’s 77-63 win at Rutgers. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland coach Mark Turgeon talks to the media Saturday after his team’s 77-63 win at Rutgers. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video)

peter.schmuck@baltsun.com

twitter.com/SchmuckStop

Read more from columnist Peter Schmuck on his blog, "The Schmuck Stops Here," at baltimoresun.com/schmuckblog.

Become a subscriber today to support sports commentary like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.