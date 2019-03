Here’s what you need to know about the Maryland men’s basketball team’s NCAA tournament matchup against the LSU Tigers.

Time: 12:10 p.m. Saturday

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida

TV: CBS

Stream: www.ncaa.com

Radio: 105.7FM

Line: Maryland +2.5

Takeaways from Maryland's first-round win over Belmont »

Browse photos of the Maryland men's basketball team during the 2018-19 season.

CAPTION Maryland sophomore guard Darryl Morsell talks about the Terps’ 79-77 win over Belmont in the NCAA tournament round of 64 Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland sophomore guard Darryl Morsell talks about the Terps’ 79-77 win over Belmont in the NCAA tournament round of 64 Thursday in Jacksonville, Fla. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Maryland freshman Eric Ayala talks Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., about playing in his first NCAA tournament game Thursday against Belmont. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video) Maryland freshman Eric Ayala talks Wednesday in Jacksonville, Fla., about playing in his first NCAA tournament game Thursday against Belmont. (Don Markus, Baltimore Sun video)

don.markus@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sportsprof56