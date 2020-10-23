Older brother, own determination helped Maryland running back Jake Funk rebound from ACL tear

“We’ve tried to do everything we could to manage him because he’s one of those guys that he only knows one speed,” Locksley said. “So we’ve kind of had to pull the reins on him a little bit to slow him down and minimize how much practice reps he takes because he’s such a special player and brings so much value to us on the offensive side and on special teams. So seeing the way he’s battled back from these injuries, he’s in great shape, looks good, has had a great camp for us. I’m excited that he’s gotten to this point, and hopefully, he’ll be able to go out and create some value for himself as a football player in our offensive system.”