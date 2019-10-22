Maryland football coach Mike Locksley said at his weekly news conference Tuesday that graduate transfer quarterback Josh Jackson and redshirt sophomore running back Anthony McFarland Jr. are expected to play in Saturday’s game at No. 17 Minnesota (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten).
Both players had been sidelined with high ankle sprains.
Jackson, who was injured in the second quarter of a 48-7 win at Rutgers on Oct. 5, has been sharing first-team reps at practice this week with redshirt junior Tyrrell Pigrome, who started the past two games. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) lost both, most recently a 34-28 defeat at home to Indiana.
According to Locksley, McFarland was injured during the loss at Temple on Sept. 14, a game in which he rushed for a season-high 132 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. But McFarland played the following three games without practicing.
After he gained just four yards on four attempts in a loss at Purdue two weeks ago, McFarland sat out the loss to the Hoosiers. Junior Javon Leake rushed for a career-high 158 yards and two touchdowns, including a 60-yarder, but fumbled with a little under four minutes remaining in the loss to Indiana.
Pigrome threw an interception on Maryland’s final possession to end any chance of a comeback win. Locksley said after the game that whoever starts at quarterback needs to be able to not turn the ball over in critical situations, leading to speculation that Jackson could start if healthy against the Gophers.
Locksley wouldn’t say which quarterback would start Saturday, but it likely hinges on how Jackson comes through a full week of practice and whether his ankle is at or close to 100%. Locksley said he is not opposed to using both quarterbacks at Minnesota.