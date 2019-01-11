Maryland basketball offering free tickets to federal government employees during shutdown

With the federal government shutdown reaching 21 days and counting, the University of Maryland is hoping to ease the pain with some free basketball.

The school is offering federal government employees two free tickets to the women’s game vs. Michigan on Saturday and the men’s game vs. Wisconsin on Monday. Employees must show their government ID at the ticket office at Gate A at Xfinity Center.

The women’s team is coming off Coach Brenda Frese’s 500th career win, while the men will be continuing its Big Ten homestand after facing No. 22 Indiana on Friday night.

The women’s game starts at 4:30 p.m., and the men’s game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Fans can call 1-800-IM-A-TERP for more information.

