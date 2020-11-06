Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa’s mobility ‘a nightmare’ for opposing defenses

“I also thought you saw him do a great job of making plays with his feet and legs that he didn’t do in the first game,” Locksley said. “As we coach him every week, you want to see the improvement out of everybody, but I do know that one of the things that myself and [offensive coordinator and quarterbacks] coach [Scottie] Montgomery have talked with Lia about is using his legs and feet to help him because he is athletic and he does have a skill set to where he can really put pressure on defenses where he escapes outside the pocket. He did a really good job Friday night of keeping two hands on the ball and his eyes down the field, and you saw that in some of the scramble throws that were made to receivers that extended drives and extended plays.”