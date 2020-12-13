QB Eric Najarian shows promise and more takeaways from Maryland football’s 27-24 OT loss to Rutgers

But beginning with the Terps’ final drive of the half that resulted in a 37-yard field goal by sophomore kicker Joseph Petrino, Najarian completed 13 of 24 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns. He discovered his rhythm in the second half, showed some toughness standing in the pocket as it collapsed to find junior wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr. for a 23-yard score in the fourth quarter and exhibited a strong right arm when he scrambled to his left and threw across his body to connect with junior wide receiver Brian Cobbs, who caught the ball at the 20-yard line and ran into the end zone zone to complete a 52-yard scoring strike.