Maryland football to welcome back majority of players sidelined by coronavirus | NOTES

“As I like to say, the field for us is our classroom, and very few times do you walk into a lecture hall where the professor is teaching you about macroeconomics and you have [rapper] Lil Baby blasting in the background while they’re putting stuff on the board,” he deadpanned. “We’re in the business of teaching, and the field is our classroom. I used to be a play-music-at-practice guy. Then I went down to this place in Tuscaloosa [Alabama] where we went to three straight national championships, and there was no music being played, and you learn very quickly that’s a classroom, it’s a teaching environment. So until I learn or see that playing music in the middle of a teaching lecture helps with retention of information and studies come out and show that, I like to follow the footprints of success.”