Maryland football still planning to play Saturday despite Michigan’s coronavirus issues | NOTES

“I’m a creature of habit, and I think our quarterback is the same,” Locksley said. “Obviously, I was not happy with his production and the turnovers, and having to watch the film, there’s some things from a coaching standpoint that we could have done better to help our quarterback. Throwing three interceptions in a game is not acceptable at any point, but I also feel like there were some things that we could have done better as a coaching staff in an effort to make sure our quarterback always has a place to go with the football if, in fact, his primary reads aren’t there.