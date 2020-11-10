Maryland LB Chance Campbell rediscovers touchdown touch; freshman class turning heads | NOTES

>> Maryland is regarded as an underdog of 25 to 28 points against the Buckeyes (3-0) this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Maryland Stadium in College Park, marking the third time this season their opponent has been favored. But that doesn’t bother Locksley. “I don’t get into reading the tea leaves of what people think about us because I’m one of these mindset guys,” he said. “I like the mental part of how prepare your team, and the one thing I’ve learned is whether it’s good or bad, it doesn’t help you in your preparation or it doesn’t help you in how you go out and play when you read or hear positive or negative things.”