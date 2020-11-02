Maryland coach Mike Locksley regrets not taking shot at end zone in final seconds vs. Minnesota | NOTES

>> The weekend was a successful one for the Tagovailoa family. Not only did Taulia become only the third player in the last 20 Big Ten seasons to post 350 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in a single game – for which he shared the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors with Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields – but older brother Tua also won in his first start as quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. “Obviously happy for Tua,” said Locksley, who coached him at Alabama. “It was a well-deserved opportunity for him and for him to do well, but even more excited for Lia in that he was able to play the way we thought he was capable of playing. Now the goal is to get that type of effort from him consistently, which we expect and will hopefully continue to see out of him. But I was definitely excited for Lia and excited for Tua to be able to get a start and get his first win in the NFL. So I was happy for both of those guys.”