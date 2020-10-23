Maryland will ease OL Austin Fontaine back into lineup; Terps to wear social justice messages | NOTES

“Not so much a statement as it is going out and showing that we’re prepared to take the next step as we build this program and continue to build the foundation in which we hope to create the type of championship football that we will play,” Locksley said. “Obviously, the first game is always a great test because you go through the rigors of training camp, which was modified for us this year, and as I always like to say, that first game is like Christmas. It’s full of surprises in terms of who you really are because sometimes you don’t get to gauge it in scrimmage situations or practice.”