Marcus Fleming, former Nebraska wide receiver and four-star prospect, transfers to Maryland

Marcus Fleming, a former four-star prospect and wide receiver at Nebraska, announced Monday that he is transferring to Maryland.
“I love everything bout this place,” Fleming wrote on Twitter with a photo of himself in a Maryland uniform. “time to work.”
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound receiver was a four-star recruit out of Miami Northwestern in Florida and originally chose Nebraska over offers from Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Maryland and others. He was rated the No. 44 wide receiver and the No. 259 overall player in the Class of 2020, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.
The former track star is known for his speed. Fleming won the Florida state high school championship in the 100- and 200-meter dash and ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds at Nike’s The Opening in February 2018.
Fleming appeared in four of Nebraska’s five games this past season, making five receptions for 75 yards against Northwestern. He played sparingly after that and left the team in late November after entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal Nov. 30.
Fleming joins a long list of Florida natives on the Terps’ roster. In addition to wide receiver Jeshaun Jones and linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, Maryland’s incoming recruiting class includes three prospects from Florida, led by four-star outside linebacker Branden Jennings of Sandalwood High in Jacksonville. Thanks to the flip of Jennings from Michigan on early signing day, the class ranks 19th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten.