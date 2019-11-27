“After his first fumble, he was running off the field, and I kind of saw him drop his head. But he picked his head up, and we stick together through mistakes — thick and thin,” said Eley, who leads the team in tackles with 79. “He made a mistake, and it’s our job as a defense to go and correct it. Just like when we make mistakes and we let the offense score and he comes out and takes the kickoff back, he just corrected our mistakes. So through everything, we’re all together. Everybody makes mistakes. That’s what comes with the territory. That’s a great player, and great players can have a game like that. So he’ll just bounce back next week.”