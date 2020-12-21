Running back Jake Funk’s declaration for NFL draft headlines flurry of moves for Maryland football

Jake Funk, a running back for the Maryland football team who enjoyed his most successful, albeit pandemic-shortened, season in his final year of eligibility, announced Monday afternoon that he intends to enter the NFL draft.
The fifth-year senior declared for the draft on Twitter, writing: “It has always been a dream of mine to one day compete at the highest level of football and I’m excited to announce today that I’ll be declaring for the 2021 NFL draft. I will truly miss my teammates, coaches and staff that have helped mold me into the man that I am today, but I couldn’t be more thrilled for this opportunity.”
The 5-foot-11, 202-pound Funk trailed only Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim of Baltimore in the Big Ten in average yards per game (129.0) and led the conference in yards per carry (8.6) while scoring three rushing touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 68 yards and one score.
Funk, a Gaithersburg resident who set the Maryland state high school record for career touchdowns with 52 on 249 carries at Damascus High School in Montgomery County, rebounded from a torn ACL in his left knee in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. He never gave up on his dream to serve as the Terps’ primary ball carrier and capably filled the void created by the departures of Anthony McFarland (614 yards and eight touchdowns) and Javon Leake (736 yards and eight scores).
In other player news, redshirt junior offensive lineman Marcus Minor entered the transfer portal.
Via Twitter, he wrote: “I extend a debt of gratitude to the Maryland coaches and staff members for being an integral part of my journey. To my teammates, I am grateful for the countless memories that we created over the years. I consider you all my family. I wish the University much success in their future.”
After starting 10 of 12 games at right tackle in 2019, the 6-4, 310-pound Minor shifted inside and started the first three games at right guard.
Finally, senior safety Antwaine Richardson also entered the transfer portal, according to Rivals Portal. The 6-0, 195-pound Richardson played in all five games, starting twice, and finished the season tied for fourth on the defense in tackles (22) and tied for third in solo stops (18).